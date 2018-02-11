Study links acne with increased risk of depression

Acne patients have a significantly increased risk of developing major depression, particularly within one year of acne diagnosis, according to a Canadian study published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

A new study, led by researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada, recommends monitoring mood symptoms in patients with acne, who could be at increased risk of major depression in the first five years after diagnosis.

The researchers used data from a major primary care database in the UK, collected between 1986 and 2012 (The Health Improvement Network -- THIN), to investigate the link between the skin disease and mental health.

Among the patients followed for 15 years, 134,427 had acne and 1,731,608 did not. The majority were aged under 19 at the beginning of the study period.