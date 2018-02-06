How a little alcohol could help 'clean' the brain

New US research suggests once again that a little alcohol may be good for health, finding for the first time that it could help with the brain's cleaning process and potentially lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Led by Maiken Nedergaard at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), the new animal study looked at the impact of alcohol exposure on the brains of mice.

The study focused in on the glymphatic system, the brain's unique cleaning process which was first described by Nedergaard and her colleagues in 2012. The system pumps the body's cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) into brain tissue to flush away waste, including the proteins beta amyloid and tau. A buildup of these proteins in the brains is associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

After looking at animal's exposure to high levels of alcohol over a long period of time, the researchers found high levels of a marker for inflammation, especially in cells called astrocytes which are important for the functioning of the glymphatic system. The cognitive abilities and motor skills of the mice were also impaired.