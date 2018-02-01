How smartphones could be ruining your dinner

A new psychological study has revealed the negative effect that smartphones can have on human interaction, finding that using the devices can actually cause us to enjoy our time with others less.

Carried out by Kostadin Kushlev from the University of Virginia, USA, along with researchers from the University of British Columbia, Canada, together the team looked at the effect of smartphones on the dining experienced of 304 participants with an average age of 30.

The team set up two different conditions for the study, asking one group of participants to keep their phones on the table while eating and asking a second group to put their phones away.

The first group were told they would need their phones as they would receive a question about their dining experience halfway through the meal, whereas the other group were told the researchers would give them a paper survey midway, so they would not need their phones.

After the meals, both groups were given a longer questionnaire asking how much they enjoyed the food, the conversation, and the overall experience, as well as how much they had used their smartphones.

The team found that diners who had put their phones away reported having a happier experience than those whose phones were on the table.