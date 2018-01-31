Soy is the best plant-based alternative says new study

As the trend for following a plant-based diet continues, more people may now be trying out dairy-free alternatives to cow's milk. However, although these plant-based milks are often touted as being healthy alternatives to milk, little research has been done to compare the benefits and drawbacks of each.

A new study from Canada's McGill University has now looked at the four most-commonly consumed types of plant-based milk drinks -- almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and coconut milk -- and compared their nutritional values to those of cow's milk. They found that after cow's milk, which is still the most nutritious, soy milk was the "clear winner."

They also published a roundup of the pros and cons of each, summarized here.

Cow's milk

A wholesome, complete food, providing all major nutrients like fat, carbohydrates and proteins.

Also provides beneficial anti-microbial effects, with a previous study showing that in infants, consumption of cow's milk can considerably reduce risk of fever and respiratory infections.

However, milk allergy is one of the most common allergies among infants and children, affecting 2.2-3.5% of children, an even greater percentage than those who are affected by peanuts and tree nut allergies.

The good news is 35% of infants outgrow being allergic to milk by the age of 5-6, and this may increase to 80% by age 16.

Cow's milk is also not a good option for those who are lactose intolerance (due to the absence or deficiency of the enzyme lactase in the digestive tract), which affects somewhere between 15-75% of all adults depending on race, food habits and gut health.