Just 30 minutes a day of walking or housework is enough to benefit health says new study

New Swedish research has found that everyday physical activity, such as walking and household chores, could be enough to reduce the risk of fatal cardiovascular disease by around 24 percent.

Carried out by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet, the long-term study looked at 851 participants across Sweden to analyze how different levels of physical activity affected the risk of mortality from cardiovascular diseases (the primary cause of death in Sweden) and other causes over a 15-year period.

The activity level of the participants was measured using motion trackers and then compared with data on deaths and causes of death from Swedish registries.

"This is a unique study, since we've been able to analyze a large number of people with objective measures of physical activity for up to 15 years," says study leader Maria Hagströmer, senior lecturer at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society. "Previous studies asked participants about levels of physical activity, but this can lead to reporting error since it's hard to remember exactly for how long one has been sitting and moving around."