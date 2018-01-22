Hot air: Study finds bikram no healthier than other yoga

Practiced in rooms heated to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), bikram yoga is no better for your health than other, cooler forms of the ancient discipline, scientists said on Friday.

Proponents claim the hot, humid workout, which puts sweaty participants through a series of 26 poses, burns more calories than yoga performed at room temperature, and is better at flushing out toxins.

Others have pointed to potential dangers such as dehydration and heat stroke.

A study published in the journal Experimental Physiology found that yoga was beneficial regardless of whether it was done in a hot room or at ambient temperature.

Both forms reduced changes in the lining of blood vessels that can lead to heart disease, and appeared to delay the progression of plaque build-up in arteries that can cause heart attacks or stroke.