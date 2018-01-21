If fitness is a first for you, here are 5 expert tips on how to get started

If you're determined to make 2018 the year you start a fitness plan then you might feel a mixture of motivation, but also uncertainty of where to start. Health professionals all agree that exercise can bring with it a wealth of benefits for both body and mind, but it's also important to find an exercise regime that works for you so you enjoy it -- and stick to it.

Here we round up expert tips from the American Heart Association on how best to get started with your new resolution so you can enjoy not only a healthier 2018 but also a healthier lifestyle long-term.

1. Pace yourself

If you're feeling full of enthusiasm that's great, but remember to go "slow and easy" at first, says exercise physiologist Dr. Cris Slentz, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center. Also remember that it will also take time to get where you want to be, especially if this is the first time you've exercised.

Dr. Slentz recommends starting with short 15- to 20-minute sessions of physical activity to get the process going, and gradually as you get fitter you can up the intensity and duration of your workouts.

2. Remember the big picture

If you're starting a fitness plan for the first time ever, it's also worth thinking about making diet changes along with it. Scientific studies have shown that only mild or modest weight loss is achieved through exercise, with Slentz adding that careful attention to diet is also necessary to lose weight.

Also remember that you have more to gain from exercising than just dropping extra pounds. Aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, and swimming, can also improve heart, bone and vascular health, reduce the risk of diabetes, reduce the risk of certain cancers, reduce stress, and improve brain health.