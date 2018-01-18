The City of Cape Town has issued a warning about the increasing danger of communicable diseases.

Summer in the Cape often sees a surge in cases of diarrhoea‚ with the annual outbreak dubbed the “surge season” by health officials.

The number of reported cases has declined in recent years‚ but the illness‚ which predominantly affects under-fives‚ has been replaced by pneumonia and a new wave of diseases.

“Diarrhoeal disease remains one of the major killers of children under five in South Africa‚ with several thousand deaths reported each year‚” said Shelley McGee of the South African Medical Association.

“The introduction of rotovirus vaccine onto the expanded programme on immunisation in 2009 resulted in a reduction in disease burden‚ but diarrhoea continues to be caused by other infectious agents such as bacteria.”

Reported cases of typhoid‚ purtussis and listeria are also on the rise‚ with a total of 647 confirmed listeriosis cases reported nationwide to the National Institute of infectious Diseases since December. The Western Cape accounts for 13%.

“The bacterium is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil‚ water and contaminated food‚” said McGee. “Animals and food products such as vegetables can become contaminated from these sources.