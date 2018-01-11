Sitting for long periods increases levels of fat around internal organs finds new study

New UK research has found yet more evidence to suggest that sitting for prolonged periods of time is bad for your health, revealing an association between too much sedentary time and the amount of fat surrounding the internal organs.

Carried out by a team of researchers from the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre -- a partnership between Leicester's Hospitals, the University of Leicester and Loughborough University -- the study looked at 124 participants at high risk of type 2 diabetes and measured the amount of time they spent sedentary, defined as any sitting/reclining activity with low energy expenditure.

Participants were asked to wear an accelerometer fitted to their waist over a seven-day period to measure the amount of time they spent sedentary, with the team measuring the amount of fat in the liver, the inner (visceral) and outer (subcutaneous) fat layers, and total abdominal fat using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment.

The team found that even after taking into account factors such as age, ethnicity and physical activity levels, the longer a person spent sitting during the day, the higher the levels of liver fat, inner (visceral) fat and total abdominal fat.