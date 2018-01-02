What are dentists for? To pull out sore teeth.

That was the overwhelming view of a group of 18 to 35-year-olds in Cape Town questioned by academics from Harvard in the US and the University of Cape Town.

They asked the Gugulethu residents about their experience with dentists and found that many of them had never visited one or had any oral health problems addressed.

“Participants’ responses suggested that dental care played little‚ if any‚ role and has thus far had no relevance to their lives‚” the academics wrote in the journal PLOS ONE.

“Almost every participant believed that the primary indication for seeking dental care was tooth pain and the only treatment option extraction.”

A team led by Frederick Lambert‚ from Harvard School of Dental Medicine‚ questioned six men and 19 women who were starting anti-retroviral therapy after being diagnosed as HIV-positive.