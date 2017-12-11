Vagina Shop helps students learn cleanliness

You may think a Vagina Shop (VS) is a new adult store but that is far from the truth.

The VS is actually an educational initiative to provide female students with a safe and relaxed environment. It aims to educate them on the importance of feminine hygiene and to showcase a range of feminine hygiene products.

The idea, a collaboration between Adcock Ingram and GynaGuard, came about when they realised that many young women feel uncomfortable requesting information for intimate feminine matters.

Dr Tebatso Tebeila, a medical doctor at Adcock Ingram, says that feminine hygiene has been limited to focusing on periods and sex education. But the Vagina Shop seeks to change this by focusing on ensuring how to achieve optimum vaginal pH, using products designed for every day, and not using generic soap for vaginal health care.

"The vagina is paramount to a woman's femininity. It requires good care to allow a woman to feel good about herself," Tebeila says. "It is also important to avert genital infections and other complications that can result from lack of care.