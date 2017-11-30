Infection experts want a new war on a deadly hospital superbug.

After discovering a high prevalence of the potentially fatal MRSA at five tertiary hospitals‚ they have called for a dramatic improvement in hygiene standards.

Writing in the journal PLOS ONE‚ a team from the Centre for Healthcare-Associated Infections in Johannesburg say “optimum hand hygiene [and] educating healthcare workers on best practices for handling ventilated patients” are the most important steps to reduce infections.

Isolation and grouping of infected patients‚ more judicious use of antibiotics‚ surveillance screening and decolonisation of high-risk patients are other suggested tactics in the war on methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

“Patients with burns‚ neonates and those who lived at long-term care facilities were at highest risk of developing hospital acquired MRSA infection‚” said the academics‚ led by Liliwe Shuping.

“The duration of hospitalisation‚ mechanical ventilation‚ and antibiotic exposure were also significant risk factors‚ but of lower magnitude.”