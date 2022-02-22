Ukko menu as yummy as the décor

Johannesburg’s eating establishments have perfected that Instagram aesthetic that keeps the crowds coming.

There is in fact a running joke on social media about how customers wished their food tasted as good as the décor looked. Luckily for me, where I ended up on a Wednesday afternoon matched the food that was on offer, it wasn’t all pretty façade and no taste.

I was invited to Ukko at the Nicolway Shopping Centre in Bryanston, where I was pleasantly surprised by the décor and the menu. The interior is indeed Instagrammable with a trendy bar and turquoise booths with knotted rope fixtures and large woven lampshades that instantly transport you to whatever coastal memories you might have. It’s like a little bit of the beach in Johannesburg.

You’ll be forgiven for thinking that the restaurant’s name is Asian. Although there are Asian dishes on the menu, and it has a sushi bar, the name is Finnish. Yes, Finnish.

Now, I curiously asked Mun Manal, the owner of the establishment, why Finnish? Well, it was just for the vibes and freshness essentially.

“I didn’t want a common typical name for the restaurant... I wanted to just be a little bit different, to have a name and not have it relate to the food in any way.”