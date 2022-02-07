Meat Meet crowned Mzansi's champion shisa nyama as mom's legacy continues

A Soweto shisa nyama business has been named the 2021 Mzansi’s Best Shisa Nyama.

Meat Meet in Diepkloof Zone 3 was crowned at the Hinds Spices Chesa Championship on Monday. According to the spices company, 10 shisa nyamas were selected to form part of the Hinds Spices Chesa Championship in Soweto where consumers were encouraged to vote and also win prizes. The business walked away with a grand prize worth R50,000.

Meat Meet owner Chino Nyakale said: “We are so happy and excited to be the first Hinds Spices Chesa Champion. We love the quality of the spices and what they have done for us here in Soweto. My mother, Homi Nyakale, started the business, and my sister Khothatso Mokhele and I try very hard to continue her legacy.”

Brand manager for Hinds Spices Shevani Singh said: “The aim of the campaign was to discover Mzansi’s best shisha nyama and give them an opportunity to showcase their flavours in partnership with Hinds Spices and claim the title of Hinds Spices Chesa Champion.