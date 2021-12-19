Nibble on a festive and edible savoury or sweet Christmas tree

Christmas is the one time of the year when food can be fun, and this year social media has been abuzz with variations on the novel idea of an edible Christmas decoration — two pastry cut outs in the shape of a tree, with a filling of your choice, either sweet or savoury — and the choices are as interesting as the idea.

The fun part is cutting the “branches” on the filled pastry, which are then twirled before baking. The clever idea is also versatile: it can be an appetiser with a difference and certainly a talking point; or sweet with the classic filling of choice, that more-ish chocolate hazelnut spread. You could even add a sprinkling of toasted nuts or finely chopped glace cherries and raisins, soaked before in a little brandy if you fancy, to the chocolate filling.

Whatever your pick, it’s a hot and super-trendy idea. My plan is to make a savoury one and serve it with the Christmas pud, a cheese board and the essential shot of fortified wine.

Cape Town food photographer extraordinaire, recipe developer and stylist Hein van Tonder, listing his top recipes for the year on his popular Instagram @heinstirred, where he shares how to make it step-by-step, said his take is a pesto Parmesan pastry tree.