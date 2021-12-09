Gin 'more popular than beer' among middle and upper class South Africans — survey

There are more gin drinkers than beer drinkers in SA households with a monthly income of R10,000 and above.

That's according to a BrandMapp study on the popularity of alcohol in a segment of the population who are relatively, moderately and very wealthy.

More than 33,000 people in this category were surveyed.

The study found 76% of “middle-class-and-up” adults drink alcohol, with wine the most preferred drink and gin coming a close second, above beer in third place.

“Worldwide, the strong gin marketing trend has been readily taken up by consumers and SA has been no slouch in our response. With our historic, artful distilling skills, we were able to quickly capitalise on the interest in craft gins, and with our unique fynbos botanicals at hand, SA gin has blossomed,” said BrandMapp director of storytelling Brandon de Kock.

“But I think the main reason for its rise in popularity has a lot to do with that it’s gender-neutral. It appeals equally to men and women, so it’s appealing to 100% of the market, unlike other categories, such as beer and cider that are typically divided on gender.”