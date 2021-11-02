Food

New Orleans cuisine comes to SA

By Grant Bushby - 02 November 2021 - 11:05
Crispy Cornmeal Chicken.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo born Ndivhuwo Terrance Tshivhase is bringing the taste of Louisiana to South Africa. 

Tshivhase recently returned to South Africa after a culinary internship in New Orleans in the US.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Hartbeespoort and graduated from Capsicum Culinary Studio in Rosebank in 2014, is currently planning on opening his own kitchen to bring the tastes of New Orleans to Gauteng.

He shares some of his experiences as well as a recipe for his delicious Louisiana-inspired chicken.  

Limpopo born Ndivhuwo Terrance Tshivhase is bringing the taste of Louisiana to Africa.
Image: Supplied

When did your interest in food and cooking start?

I grew helping my grandmother make different things for her spaza shop in Limpopo. I learnt early on the joy of seeing others appreciate what I made.

Tell us about your journey from graduation to where you are today:

After I graduated from Capsicum, I found work at a catering company as a junior sous chef which gave me real world experience in the kitchen. I moved to work at a Woolworths Café where I had the chance to move to different franchise locations.

What was the American experience like, where did you work and what did you learn?

The experience was surreal for the most part – I struggled for the first couple of weeks to adjust to the way people spoke but I was able to understand them for the most part. I worked at Brennan’s restaurant in New Orleans and it was truly exciting. I learnt such a lot and came away inspired.

What are you doing now?

I am currently working on opening my own kitchen where I can make a few of the many recipes that I learnt while in the US. You can find me on @officialboudegalounge on Instagram.

Would you recommend the food and hospitality business to other young people and why?

Yes, but with some caution because it is not for the faint hearted; the hours are long and the kitchen environment can be very high pressured. Maintaining the food quality and standard can be very difficult but once you are there, the kitchen team always feels like a family and you can meet some truly amazing people who become friends.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years’ time?

Running my own kitchen and learning from more exceptional industry professionals.

And a few fun questions:

Name five things always in your fridge or pantry:

Avocado, butter, spinach, chicken and cream.

What would be your last meal?

Spaghetti bolognaise with mozzarella melted over it and served with toasted and buttered ciabatta.

Is there anything you do not eat?

I really don’t like pear and pumpkin except the latter in American pies.

If you had to cook dinner for five famous people, who would they be and what would you make them?

Both my parents for supporting me, my partner for pushing me and my uncle Humbu and aunt Rose for the advice they gave me. On the menu would be shrimp quenelles, red beans and rice, shrimp and okra gumbo, crawfish étouffée and Bananas Foster. 

30-minute Crispy Cornmeal Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3t. cornmeal                 

1t. flour                        

1t. chilli powder             

1tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. salt

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1t. vegetable oil

1tsp. dried oregano

Method:

In a small bowl, mix the cornmeal, flour, cumin, oregano and salt.

Press chicken into mixture as to coat completely.

In a nonstick skillet, heat oil at a medium temperature and cook chicken.

Turn over every 10-15 mins or until no longer pink inside.

Serve with a green side salad 

Here's another chicken recipe for you to try from Savannah’s Health Bowl   

Ingredients 1 chicken breast 1 sweet red or yellow pepper, chopped 1 cup of raw spinach leaves 1 avocado 1 chilli, finely chopped 2 tsp olive oil 1 pinch of Himalayan Sea salt or Trocomare*  

Method Set the oven to 180°C and cook the chicken breast until crispy. Remove and slice into thin strips. Chop up the raw spinach and place in a bowl. 

Add the olive oil and chilli and mix to combine. Add sweet peppers and chopped avocado and then add the chicken strips. Sprinkle salt or Trocomare to taste.  

* Trocomare is a fresh herb sea-salt that also contains red pepper and horseradish and is available from leading health stores.  

