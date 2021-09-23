Heritage day recipes
Food carries with it a story and a rich heritage, in flavour and in memory. We take a look at delicious, easy recipes to try this Heritage Day.
Whether you prefer to braai, sit down around a table or host a picnic, whatever you do, do it in true South African spirit
The perfect sauce for those chicken wings
Ingredients for the Sauce:
200g Diced Bacon
1C Tinned tomatoes
¼ C tomato paste
½ C brown sugar
1C water
1T Soy sauce
1t Vinegar
1 Kg Chicken wings
Method for the Sauce:
Preheated the oven to 190 °C.
Heat a saucepan over a moderate heat, fry the bacon until crispy.
Add the rest of the ingredients and lower the heat.
Stir well to dissolve the sugar and let the sauce simmer for 20 min.
Coat the chicken wings in the bbq sauce
Add the chicken wings to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes
Spicy Spinach Bacon:
Ingredients
Eskort Bacon Cuts – 200g
2 hands spinach thinly sliced
1 chili chopped
1 T olive oil
1 clove garlic chopped
Method for the Spicy Spinach Bacon:
Heat a frying pan over a moderate heat.
Add the olive oil and fry the bacon for 5-7 min until golden.
Add your spinach, chili and garlic to the bacon and fry for 2 min.
Keep the spicy bacon spinach aside until ready to serve.
Ingredients for the Creamy Samp:
4 C Cooked samp
½ C Parmesan cheese
½ C Cream
Salt to taste
Method for the Creamy Samp
Heat the cream in a pot over a moderate heat, add the parmesan cheese as soon as the cream starts to steam, stir until the cheese has melted. Fold in the stamp and mix well.
Serve:
Divide the creamy stamp into four bowls.
Add the bacon spinach and garnish with some more parmesan.
Serve while it’s still hot.
Something for the vegan friends
Jackfruit-Burger with BBQ-Sauce
Ingredients For the BBQ jackfruit: 2 x 400ml cans jackfruit in brine 1 red onion 1 garlic clove 2 tbsp rapeseed oil 150 ml BBQ sauce (page 22) salt, to taste white pepper, to taste Instructions
- For the BBQ jackfruit:
- Rinse the jackfruit and let it drain. Cut the onion into thin slices and the garlic into fine cubes.
- In a pan, add the oil, jackfruit, onion, and garlic, and fry over medium-high heat for a few minutes. Mix in the BBQ sauce and then let it simmer.
- In the meantime, roughly tear apart the jackfruit pieces using a fork and season with salt and pepper.
Ingredients
For serving the burgers:
2 tomatoes
¼ lettuce salad
⅛ red cabbage
1 ripe avocado
4 burger buns
8 tbsp hummus
Instructions
- For serving the burgers:
- Cut the tomatoes into thin slices.
- Wash the lettuce and divide the salad leaves.
- Wash the red cabbage and cut into fine shreds.
- Cut the avocado into thin slices.
- Toast the burger buns, cut in half, and spread a tablespoon of hummus on each side.
- Add the salad, tomatoes, and cabbage to the bottom halves of the buns, then add the BBQ jackfruit and top with the avocado slices.
Add the top bun and serve.
Bean burger with beetroot mayonnaise
Ingredients
For the patties:
1 can kidney beans
1 onion, diced
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tomatoes, crushed or pureed
1 tsp paprika
3 tbsp soya sauce or tamari
80 g oat flakes
1 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes
5 tbsp bread crumbs
3 tbsp white flour
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
For the beetroot mayonnaise:
50 ml soya milk
1 beetroot
150 ml rapeseed oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp mild mustard
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Instructions
For the patties:
- Rinse the kidney beans and drain them. Then transfer into a bowl and mash with your hands or a potato masher.
- In the meantime, roast the onions in the oil for a few minutes.
- Add all other ingredients to the bowl with the mashed beans and mix well.
- With wet hands, form patties and put them on a baking tray layered with baking paper. Bake at 200°C for about 10 minutes and let them cool.
- To finish cooking them, roast in the pan or in a grill-pan for 2-3 minutes.
- For the beetroot mayonnaise:
- Using a stick blender, blend the beetroot and soya milk until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until it reaches a mayonnaise consistency.
Add salt and pepper to taste and chill in the fridge.