Heritage day recipes

Food carries with it a story and a rich heritage, in flavour and in memory. We take a look at delicious, easy recipes to try this Heritage Day.

Whether you prefer to braai, sit down around a table or host a picnic, whatever you do, do it in true South African spirit

The perfect sauce for those chicken wings

Ingredients for the Sauce:

200g Diced Bacon

1C Tinned tomatoes

¼ C tomato paste

½ C brown sugar

1C water

1T Soy sauce

1t Vinegar

1 Kg Chicken wings

Method for the Sauce:

Preheated the oven to 190 °C.

Heat a saucepan over a moderate heat, fry the bacon until crispy.

Add the rest of the ingredients and lower the heat.

Stir well to dissolve the sugar and let the sauce simmer for 20 min.

Coat the chicken wings in the bbq sauce

Add the chicken wings to the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes