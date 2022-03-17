New Huawei smartwatch series is a personal trainer on your wrist

Fitness fanatics will be happy to know the latest and best range of Huawei smartwatches, packed with innovative technology to help you reach your fitness goals, is here.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 series is available in SA and if you’re looking for a watch that can keep up with you and guide and improve your active lifestyle, look no further.

The three watches which form part of this series, the Huawei Watch GT 3 in 46mm and 42mm and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner, have everything you need and more.

Here is what this smartwatch series is all about:

Want to be stronger and faster?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series is a personal trainer on the wrist. It records and analyses your workout data and intelligently identifies your basic, lifting, consolidation and reduction periods according to your current athletic ability and goals. It then adjusts your training intensity, gradually increasing it so that your strength and speed improves over time.

Want to try different workouts?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature that provides over 100 workout modes. These include 18 professional workouts, 12 outdoor workouts such as running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and golf. The smartwatch series also includes indoor workouts: walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

Want to monitor your overall health?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series features the latest Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology. TruSeen 5.0+ uses the very best innovation to monitor your heart rate perfectly, even if it’s changing quickly, when sprinting, swimming or skipping. The smartwatch series also provides continuous, real-time and accurate oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring features that monitor your health comprehensively.

Want to run better?

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner is Huawei’s first smartwatch designed specifically with the needs of runners in mind. Lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Runner offers better GPS positioning and more detailed workout data. These functions make it easier to track your running performance and monitor your progress.