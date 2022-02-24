Get more bang for your buck by buying your next car on auction
Great deals and plenty of choice: Bidding in Bidvest Burchmore’s live auctions will make buying your dream ride as enjoyable as driving it
Buying a car is exciting — it changes every future journey and makes a statement about who you are.
That said, the process of doing so can be stressful as you’re parting with a lot of money, and you want to be sure you won’t be taken for a ride. At Bidvest Burchmore’s, you don’t need to worry about any of that.
The company hosts live auctions, featuring hundreds of cars, every Saturday, at its branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Auctions offer a lot of variety, giving you many options to choose from. Vehicles can range from vintage collectors’ items to everyday modern cars. If you’re lucky, you might even find one that is still under warranty.
Another bonus of buying a car on auction is that it can give you more bang for your buck. Vehicles that go under the hammer are often priced lower than those sold via retailers — some estimate the savings to be as high as 30%.
Vehicles that go under the hammer are often priced lower than those sold via retailers — some estimate the savings to be as high as 30%
Bank-repossessed vehicles tend to be a favourite among bidders, but it’s also worth looking out for fleet deals.
Businesses typically update their fleet vehicles after a set number of years or kilometres. This “old” fleet is then put on auction. Fleet vehicles tend to have full service histories, and potential buyers have the added benefit of knowing precisely what the vehicles were used for.
Buying on auction is fun, secure and simple
The process of buying a car on auction is secure and simple too.
First, you’ll have to register to take part in the bidding. For registration, you'll need your ID, proof of residence and proof of deposit. Once that’s done and you’ve paid the registration fee, you’re good to go.
You’ll be able to view the auction line-up at your nearest Bidvest Burchmore’s branch from the Thursday before the event. This gives you the chance to see exactly what condition the vehicles are in. And, if you spot your dream car among them, you can visit her as many times as you like before she goes under the hammer.
Auction day is when the real fun starts. Arrive a little early to choose your lucky seat and get that paddle ready. The cars will be driven past one at a time, and you’ll get the opportunity to bid on your favourite one there and then.
The last step is paying for your new baby. If you require finance, this can be arranged on-site. Once your payment has cleared, your vehicle will be delivered. Aaaah, finally: driving the dream.
Visit Bidvestburchmores.co.za and register to bid on your next ride.
This article was paid for by Bidvest Burchmore’s.