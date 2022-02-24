Get more bang for your buck by buying your next car on auction

Buying a car is exciting — it changes every future journey and makes a statement about who you are.

That said, the process of doing so can be stressful as you’re parting with a lot of money, and you want to be sure you won’t be taken for a ride. At Bidvest Burchmore’s, you don’t need to worry about any of that.

The company hosts live auctions, featuring hundreds of cars, every Saturday, at its branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Auctions offer a lot of variety, giving you many options to choose from. Vehicles can range from vintage collectors’ items to everyday modern cars. If you’re lucky, you might even find one that is still under warranty.

Another bonus of buying a car on auction is that it can give you more bang for your buck. Vehicles that go under the hammer are often priced lower than those sold via retailers — some estimate the savings to be as high as 30%.