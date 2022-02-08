Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is robust, secure and packed with epic features

This smartphone's large battery has been designed to last all day — from work to home and everywhere in between — so you can enjoy its high-speed performance without interruption.

It also has 25W superfast charging capabilities*, which means you can charge the battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes.

And, if you demand a smartphone that gives you peace of mind, then rest assured that Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts top-notch security features.

This includes Samsung Knox, a defence-grade, end-to-end security platform designed to protect your data in real time, so you can be confident that what’s in your hands is truly in safe hands.

You’ll also feel secure knowing that the phone's 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus — the toughest glass on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone yet.

This impressive smartphone is also IP68 Rated, which means your device is safe from accidental slashes and drips; tests show it can even survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of fresh water for about 30 minutes.

Special offer

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,999.

Buy it now and, as part of an amazing launch offer, you'll get a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a one-off fee of R499. Offer valid until March 31 2022. T&Cs apply**.

Click here for more information about the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

This article was paid for by Samsung.

Note: Recommended retail prices may vary according to supplier. *Charger is sold separately. ** Samsung Care+ must be activated with 30 days of purchase online. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim.