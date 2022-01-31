Whether we realise it or not, the financial lessons and behaviour we are exposed to in our childhood later shape our relationship with money as adults.

If you believe that money doesn’t grow on trees or you simply view it as an enabler and a means to an end, the root of that belief most likely stems from years back.

When it comes to money, the information we share with our children and the behaviour that we model to them has a long-term effect.

As such, it is important to teach good money habits and cultivate a savings culture.

For 10-year-old Bokao Monare, the journey to good money habits and financial wellness started three years ago.

Noticing his mother Boitumelo's financial behaviour and lessons, Bokao was able to start his journey of saving by opening his first bank account.

“I save because it allows me to buy better things,” he said.

Since he first started saving, the Nova Pioneer pupil has managed to use his money to purchase things which are important to him.

Apart from spoiling himself to some treats, Bokao has also used his savings to purchase school necessities as well as funding his gaming hobby.

“I once saved R1,000 but my mom spent it on school things. I also saved over R300 and I spent it on gaming. I bought Wii bucks [in-game currency] so I could buy characters in a game,” he said.