The Galaxy A52s 5G is Samsung's best-value smartphone yet

If you’re after ultra-fast content sharing and super smooth streaming, gaming and social media scrolling, you need to be able to tap into the power of 5G connectivity.

Not only is Samsung’s Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone 5G-enabled to allow you to speed up your online experience, but it’s also packed with hi-tech features. So much so, you’ll be surprised that this sleek device comes with the affordable price tag of only R8,999.

Here’s a closer look at some of the features that make this the brand’s best-value smartphone yet:

Next-level photos and videos

Say good riddance to blurry photos and videos with the Galaxy A52s 5G’s multi-lens camera system.

The 64MP main camera with optical image stabilisation allows you to snap ultra-high-res photos that are crisp and clear no matter whether they’re taken by day or night. You can expand your viewing angle with the 12MP ultra-wide camera and capture those all-important details using the 5MP depth and 5MP macro cameras.

In fact, with features like Super Steady mode to keep your videos looking smooth, stable and professional, everything you shoot will be on point.