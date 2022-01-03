BMW i7 tested in punishing heat

German automaker BMW is pursuing a rather shrewd strategy aimed at getting its customers to gradually migrate from internal combustion.

The addition of all-electric derivatives to its popular model lines might sway buyers from existing petrol and diesel options. The iX3, for example, complements the existing X3 range while the i4, launching this year, is essentially a battery-powered version of the 4-Series Gran Coupé. There will be an i7 joining the mix too, alongside the expected versions of the 7-Series.

Ahead of the new 7-Series reveal, the manufacturer released camouflaged images of its i7 undergoing hot weather testing. According to BMW, the model is in its final stages of development. Their release offers fascinating insights into the behind-the-scenes aspects of pre-production evaluations.

In this stage of assessment, the i7 is being exposed to extreme heat and dust to “verify the performance and reliability of the electric motors, the all-wheel drive and the high-voltage battery when being exposed to maximum stress”.

BMW said the regimen includes gravel tracks, desert terrain and mountain roads, so its dynamic abilities can receive a shakedown. In addition, the tests simulate high-speed conditions and stop-go traffic.