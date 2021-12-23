SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has the internet gushing about her natural beauty after sharing snaps from a recent photo shoot where she is seen sporting different natural hairstyles.

The series, the “representation of the crown”, was created by the team at Lajawi hair studio in Midrand. Tunzi said she was honoured to be part of a series that celebrates African hair.

“I had a fantastic time shooting this series. It will always be an honour telling beautiful stories of our rich lineage. Thank you to the entire team that helped create this beauty,” she posted on Instagram.

Each picture was captioned with a quote from US actress Tracee Ellis Ross: “I love our hair! It's beautiful different things. It's a reflection of our soul. It's dense, it's kinky, it's soft, it's textured, it's difficult, it's easy and it's fun.”