You can now use your Standard Bank UCount Rewards Points at Game

The holidays are a time to splash out, especially after such a long and overwhelming year. And, if you're a Standard Bank UCount Rewards member, you'll be pleased to know there's a new way you can spoil yourself.

Whether there's a hi-tech gadget you've been eyeing, a special gift you'd like to get someone, or you just want to fill your trolley with baby goods and groceries, you can now use your Rewards Points to pay at your nearest Game store.

You'll also earn 2%* back in Rewards Points on general merchandise and liquor while shopping at the retailer.

“This is an exciting way for our customers to feel like they’re winning even more when shopping with Game. Not only are there unbeatable deals, but there is a very tangible way to get instant rewards. We’re thrilled to welcome the UCount Rewards Programme,” says Andrew Stein, Game's vice-president.

Game is the latest in a long list of Rewards Retailers where Standard Bank UCount Rewards members can earn and redeem Rewards Points.

“Expanding the reach of our UCount Rewards programme with the various retailers is something we have been working on continually. We are proud to be giving our members endless shopping possibilities with vast selections of products at our Rewards Retailers,” says Fayelizabeth Foster, head of loyalty and rewards at Standard Bank.

UCount Rewards are Standard Bank's way of thanking loyal customers. For only R25 per month, this rewards programme gives you access to great benefits and special offers. To find out more, visit standardbank.co.za.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.

*Ts&Cs apply.