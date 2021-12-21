Good Life

Famous Lord Charles Hotel plans to reopen next year

21 December 2021 - 08:31
The refurbished Lord Charles Hotel plans to reopen in February.
Image: Supplied

The Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West in the Western Cape, which shut its doors in August 2020, is set to reopen under new ownership early next year.

The closure came after 32 years of the venue being a tourism beacon.

It plans to reopen on February 1 after an interior design and landscaping facelift.

One of the key managerial appointments has been the addition of seasoned hotelier Julia Ward joining The Lord Charles as general manager.

“With more than three decades of experience in the hospitality industry in SA and abroad, Julia is ready to help write the next chapter in the grand history of the hotel,” it said. 

Ward's experience spans the Fancourt resort in SA, the Regent Hotel Group in Bali and Montenegro, and Luxury Villas & Homes in Thailand.

— This article has been corrected to reflect that the hotel no longer belongs to the NH Group. We regret the error.

