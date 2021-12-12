Capture life’s important moments with the new Honor 50

There is a creative spark in all of us to express. As more and more of us share our daily lives and travel adventures with our friends and family, short-form videos on platforms like TikTok have grown in popularity.

In the past, many of us did not take up videography due to the need for heavy and expensive equipment such as cameras and lighting as well as a background in editing and storyboarding. But now Honor has launched the Honor 50 smartphone, which gives control back to the creators by making it easier than ever to vlog compelling content.

Its six filming modes use combinations of its main front and two rear cameras, so shooting different scenarios is quicker and easier. You can simultaneously shoot and switch between front-to-rear recording, dual-view recording (front/rear), dual-view recording (rear/rear), picture in picture, fast-motion and slow-motion recording, and single- to dual-view recording modes. You only need to get creative.

Here are a few ideas to help you plan your next shoot.

Out-of-town shooting simplified

We are surrounded by amazing sights and sounds, and we just need to take a moment and enjoy them. That is why out-of-town shooting can be a great way to break away and experience unfamiliar but captivating locations. A problem that can arise when shooting in such places is a disruption to continuity during filming.

With the Honor 50, not only can you film a scene while outdoors, but the smartphone also allows you to edit and modify the speed and flash of the recording as you go along. That means you can avoid scenes looking out of place by pausing record and restarting as you shoot. See something interesting in the distance? The 108MP main camera has a 6X zoom for video, allowing you to focus on a point of interest before zooming out to record your response effortlessly.

Capture treasured moments with family and friends with ease

Spending time with the ones we love is incredibly important, and these are memories we want to keep forever. Usually you would use your smartphone to shoot your subjects as they celebrate. Unfortunately, it means you are not in the scene. The Honor 50’s front and rear dual-view recording eliminates this concern by showing both you and your subjects simultaneously – just point and start filming. This mode shows you interacting with your subjects as they celebrate and makes you part of the moment.

Picture in picture for greater focus

Shooting video no longer must be limited to a single camera. Capabilities such as the Honor 50’s picture in picture mode add something a little more entertaining to the mix. With this mode, you can overlay the view from the front camera onto the larger rear-camera view or vice versa. This is a great way to draw the viewer’s attention towards the main image while ensuring you can be seen recording. Want to film your nieces and nephews as they make balloon animals for a party while guiding them from the side? Picture in picture is perfect for that.

Capture the ebb and flow of the world around you

Our world is fast-moving and ever-changing, and you sometimes need to see it from a different perspective. The Honor 50’s fast- and slow-motion mode lets you do that effortlessly. Sitting at a coffee shop watching the world go by with a couple of friends? Set up your smartphone to catch the world around you in fast motion and capture the busy atmosphere.

Alternatively, take the dog out for a walk on a rainy day and film him shaking himself dry in stunning slow-motion detail. These effects open a whole new world of possibilities for transforming normal videos into something special that will grab viewers’ attention.

Shoot with different angles at the same location

Walking along a scenic trail during a hike? Capture the moment in a unique way by using all the angles. As you walk, you can switch between different multi-cameras to showcase every aspect of the scene. Just select the icon on top and you can pick the shooting mode.

When you see some interesting wildlife, use the front-to-rear recording mode to capture the moment. You can swap between different modes as you film so you end up with a multi-angle shoot in one simple take. There is no need for additional cameras to be set up.

These are just some of the features of the new Honor 50 smartphone that can help everyone become a vlogger, no matter their experience. The smartphone also lets users shoot for extended periods thanks to the Honor 50’s long-lasting 4300mAh battery – and it comes with Honor 66W Supercharge technology that allows the battery to be charged to more than 70% in just 20 minutes.

With so many camera angles and styles of recording to choose from, the Honor 50 really is the perfect vlogging companion for daily life and travel.

This article was paid for by Honor.