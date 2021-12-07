Good Life

Now you can use your Android smartphone to unlock your BMW

By Motor News Reporter - 07 December 2021 - 09:32
The digital key allows users to open their BMWs with a smart phone. Picture: SUPPLIED
The digital key allows users to open their BMWs with a smart phone. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has announced that Android smartphone users will now be able to unlock their cars with a digital key.

Previously only available to iPhone users, the digital key allows customers to lock and unlock their BMW by holding their phone next to the handle of the driver’s door. The engine can be started when the mobile phone is placed in the car’s wireless charging compartment. 

It is configured via My BMW app and is available as an option for certain BMW models. In the next release, it will be possible to pass the key on to five friends. 

The feature is available for Android phones starting with the  Samsung Galaxy S21 Series and Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

BMW has not confirmed when the feature will be available to Android users in SA. Locally the digital key has been available to iPhone users since 2018.

Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has at long last revealed the local pricing of its recently updated sixth-generation Polo range that's scheduled to arrive on SA showroom ...
Good Life
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed