Five questions you need to ask before buying homeowner’s cover

There’s nothing as important as a home. More than a roof and four walls, it’s a place where we feel safe and secure. It’s a place we love — and like everything we love, it needs to be protected.

Events such as a fire, a fierce storm or a tree falling on your property can cause huge damage to your home and are impossible to predict. That’s why homeowner’s cover is essential: it gives you some financial protection should something terrible happen because, if it does, your insurer can help by either funding repairs or the replacement of damaged items.

Homeowner’s insurance protects your house and everything in it that forms part of the permanent fittings and fixtures. This could extend to other features of your property such as a swimming pool or your garage door.