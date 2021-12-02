Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has at long last revealed the local pricing of its recently updated sixth-generation Polo range that's scheduled to arrive on SA's showroom floors in January 2022.

Kicking things off is the R311,800 entry-level Polo model that comes standard with LED headlights and taillights, a new multifunction steering wheel and a digital dashboard display. App-Connect, which was an optional feature in the outgoing Trendline derivative, is now a standard feature in the new Polo. Power is provided by a frugal 70kW/175Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission.