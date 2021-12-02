Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen has at long last revealed the local pricing of its recently updated sixth-generation Polo range that's scheduled to arrive on SA's showroom floors in January 2022.
Kicking things off is the R311,800 entry-level Polo model that comes standard with LED headlights and taillights, a new multifunction steering wheel and a digital dashboard display. App-Connect, which was an optional feature in the outgoing Trendline derivative, is now a standard feature in the new Polo. Power is provided by a frugal 70kW/175Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission.
Next in line is the R350,000 Polo Life that's offered with standard features that were once optional in the outgoing Comfortline derivative. These include a digital dashboard display, Park Distance Control (front and rear), electric folding mirrors and lumbar support for both the driver and front passenger. Other niceties include 15-inch “Essex” alloy wheels (the base Polo model makes do with steel wheels), a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port as well as a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob. Powering the Polo Life is the same capable 70kW/175Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine you get in the entry-level Polo. However, from March 2022 customers will be able to order a more powerful 85kW/200Nm version of the same engine mated to a slick-shifting seven-speed DSG transmission. Pricing of this model will be confirmed closer to the time.
Building on the specification of the Life is the flash new Polo R-Line model that stands out from its lesser siblings with a few notable styling tweaks. These include a set of sporty front and rear R-Line bumpers as well as a rear air diffuser with integrated chrome exhaust tailpipes. Also standard are on the R-Line are striking 16-inch “Valencia” alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and the Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. The dashboard trim is a Grey Anodised Matte with “R-Line” fabric seats. Under the bonnet lurks a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine making 85kW and 200Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. Pricing for the Polo R-Line model will be confirmed closer to its market launch in March 2022.
Finally there's the new Polo GTI. Priced at R489,400, this fiery little hot-hatch comes equipped with all the usual GTI design touches including a honeycomb pattern radiator grille with red striping, red brake calipers and a choice of four exterior colours: Pure White, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Kings Red Metallic and Reef Blue Metallic. It further benefits from a set of 17-inch “Milton Keynes” alloy wheels and IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. Inside you can look forward to dual-zone climate control and VW's driving profile selection system that boasts four driving modes: Eco, Individual, Normal and Sport. A sports suspension system is standard and drops the GTI 15mm closer to the asphalt.
All new 2022 Polo models come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.
