ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

Fashion magazine ELLE is banning fur from the pages of all its international editions in a move to support animal welfare and reflect changing tastes, the publication said on Thursday.

Hailing a "fur-free future," ELLE senior vice president and international director Valeria Bessolo LLopiz told Reuters: "It's a really great opportunity to increase awareness for animal welfare, bolster the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives and foster a more humane fashion industry."

Each of the magazine's 45 global editions has signed a charter to ban editorial content promoting animal fur on its printed pages and its online and social mediate sites, Bessolo LLopiz said at The Business of Fashion’s VOICES 2021 conference.

ELLE owner Lagardère Group collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International and Creatives4Change in penning the charter.

In the last few years, a number of fashion houses and retailers have said they were ditching animal fur or skin amid pressure from animal rights groups and changing tastes from younger, ethically and environmentally savvy customers.