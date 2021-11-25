Even smart city living in Midrand comes with a Black Friday special this year
The Mix, an award-winning development in Waterfall, has fantastic offers lined up for those seeking a cosmopolitan lifestyle
Bucking the trend of suburban living is The Mix, a newly launched, mixed-use development situated atop the iconic Mall of Africa in the heart of Waterfall, Midrand.
Putting refined metropolitan living on par with the likes of New York, London or Tokyo within reach, The Mix has achieved impressive sales figures in just four months, proving that South Africans aspire to enjoy the cosmopolitan lifestyle that this one-of-a-kind development presents, especially when it’s affordable and secure.
Now the development team is offering R250,000-worth of exclusive Black November prizes to all who buy between November 15 and 30. These prizes will include levy holidays, Mall of Africa vouchers and discounts off the purchase price, including a grand prize of R50,000 off the purchase price (terms and conditions apply).
The 14-storey residential tower – brought to market by Attacq and D2E Properties – offers studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments starting from only R999,000.
“In years past, proximity to work and transport routes would have been the critical components determining location value,” says Robin Magid, director of D2E Properties.
It was important to us to ... create a place that would set a new standard for city living in SA
“However, in a socially distanced world, proximity to parks and green spaces and access to world‐class lifestyle amenities have taken precedence. Increasingly, discerning buyers are considering quality-of-life enhancers such as convenient access to retail, entertainment and outdoor experiences as the non‐negotiables in their property decision-making.
“Coupled with the fact that The Mix is situated within the award-winning Waterfall Precinct, we believe we are offering the perfect blend of city living in a secure location that offers all the benefits of a live-work-play lifestyle.”
Waterfall City is marketed as an “integrated city that works”. It is the central business district of Waterfall, which has fully embraced urbanisation by having residential developments, retailers, hotels, a hospital, green spaces, commercial buildings and office parks all within quick reach.
The Mix, strategically located within this precinct, offers post-pandemic centralised living with in-house facilities that cater to the needs of a diverse resident community.
“House-hunters today want more for their money,” says Giles Pendleton, chief development officer at Attacq. “They want a contemporary home in a sought-after location with facilities that let them live the life they’ve earned.
“It was important to us to find the right blend of amenities to answer the market’s demand, but also to create a place that would set a new standard for city living in SA. Proximity; 24-hour, state-of-the-art security; smart technology; and modern design – this is what you buy when you purchase at The Mix.”
It’s evident that The Mix has brought the go-getter lifestyle of the City of Gold to Waterfall City. The development’s proposition to “be on top of it all” now sets the tone for living within the Waterfall Precinct – SA's largest greenfield urban concept and one of Gauteng's top business and lifestyle destinations.
Visit www.themixwaterfall.co.za or call 087 537 0546 for more information.
This article was paid for by D2E Properties.