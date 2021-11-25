Even smart city living in Midrand comes with a Black Friday special this year

Bucking the trend of suburban living is The Mix, a newly launched, mixed-use development situated atop the iconic Mall of Africa in the heart of Waterfall, Midrand.

Putting refined metropolitan living on par with the likes of New York, London or Tokyo within reach, The Mix has achieved impressive sales figures in just four months, proving that South Africans aspire to enjoy the cosmopolitan lifestyle that this one-of-a-kind development presents, especially when it’s affordable and secure.

Now the development team is offering R250,000-worth of exclusive Black November prizes to all who buy between November 15 and 30. These prizes will include levy holidays, Mall of Africa vouchers and discounts off the purchase price, including a grand prize of R50,000 off the purchase price (terms and conditions apply).

The 14-storey residential tower – brought to market by Attacq and D2E Properties – offers studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments starting from only R999,000.

“In years past, proximity to work and transport routes would have been the critical components determining location value,” says Robin Magid, director of D2E Properties.