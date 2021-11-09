Skip the queues and save big: shop online at Takealot’s Blue Dot Sale

There are more than 100,000 deals in Takealot’s month-long Blue Dot Countdown and Blue Dot Sale this November – and you can save up to 50% on everything you need for the festive season. You also save time and money when you shop from the comfort of your home.

This year’s Blue Dot Sale is bigger than ever! The Blue Dot Countdown is taking place over the four weeks of November leading up to the Blue Dot Sale across Black Friday (November 26), Weekend Edition (November 27 and 28), Cyber Monday (November 29) and Takealot Tuesday (November 30).

Takealot Tuesday will this year focus on Takealot’s Marketplace sellers and exclusive products.

Save big during week two of the Blue Dot Countdown

Whether you need power tools for a DIY holiday project, want to dig into a page-turner or are hosting a safe family get-together, Takealot has you covered. There are huge discounts on homeware, tech, toys and beauty products during week two of the Blue Dot Countdown.

PLEASE NOTE: Prices valid while stocks last.

Stay safe with contactless delivery anywhere in SA

When you shop online, you avoid having to go out in public and you minimise your direct and indirect contact with others. It really is the safest way to shop these days.

Takealot offers contactless delivery across SA, while main centres such as Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg can take advantage of same-day or next-day delivery. And with more than 80 pickup points across the country, online shopping has never been more convenient.

Save time and skip the queues by shopping online

When it comes to online shopping, you don’t have to trek from shop to shop at the mall just to compare prices and make sure you are getting the best deal. Simply visit Takealot.com this November and shop more than 100,000 Blue Dot Countdown deals, all at their Black Friday prices.

Better yet, time restrictions are only limited to brick-and-mortar stores, so you can do your online shopping at any time – before or after working hours and between those Zoom calls, without having to fight through peak-hour traffic, waste your time waiting in line or pay for mall parking.

The convenience of online shopping is the perfect reason to do away with the long queues, hassle and admin of in-store shopping ahead of the year-end holidays. Plus, you can avoid the last-minute shopping craze while knowing that Takealot’s returns and exchanges (should you need them) are quick and simple too.

For more information on the Takealot.com Blue Dot Sale, check out www.takealot.com or follow Takealot on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you download the Takealot app on the Google Play store or Apple’s App Store.

This article was paid for by Takealot.