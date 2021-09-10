Local designer recycles rags into fashionable bags

Lockdown sparked new ideas for self-taught Mehlomakhulu

Being a multi-disciplinary talent is nothing new but while growing up in Zone 14 in the Vaal, south of Johannesburg, Bhungane Mehlomakhulu found it helped tame his restlessness.



Falling in love with dance at a young age, Mehlomakhulu was never one to box himself in terms of style of disciplines. Nor was he limited when he ventured into fashion...