Nelson Makamo turns his Porsche 911 into a moving canvas

Makamo said the project, titled ‘My Life in Motion,’ is not just a representation of his success, but also of various people he has encountered throughout his life: “I always knew I was going to own a Porsche, I just never knew that my relationship with the brand would start this way — and it’s only the beginning.”

Toby Venter, CEO of Porsche SA, said the project has provided great motivation.

“Working with Nelson Makamo has been inspirational and this commission is on a level we’ve never seen before. This is a truly bespoke art installation worthy of any gallery,” he said.

“In addition, it illustrates the lengths Porsche SA will go to; the creativity and flexibility of our team to accommodate a request as personal as this. Porsche customers have a virtually endless array of options available through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to make their Porsche completely individual, but then when a unique customer such as Nelson chooses to do something extraordinary, we are delighted to accommodate his wishes.”