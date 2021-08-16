Getting conflicting parties to shake on it

Impartiality is key in mediation

In all family dynamics, there are disputes and disagreements. Mediation is the voluntary process of resolving disputes and is favoured for its collaborative and practical approach to conflict resolution.



“Although conflict is inevitable in all relationships, prolonged conflict is likely to lead to the damage of relationships to the point of no repair,” says candidate legal practitioner Ntabiseng Motsie...