Good Life

Getting conflicting parties to shake on it

Impartiality is key in mediation

By Nombuso Kumalo - 16 August 2021 - 10:43

In all family dynamics, there are disputes and disagreements. Mediation is the voluntary process of resolving disputes and is favoured for its collaborative and practical approach to conflict resolution.

“Although conflict is  inevitable in all relationships, prolonged conflict is likely to lead to the damage of relationships to the point of no repair,” says candidate legal practitioner Ntabiseng Motsie...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...