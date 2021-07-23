Budding chefs to cook up as storm in new TV show

Eight trainee chefs across Africa will cook up a storm in a new television show for an once-in-a-lifetime chance to intern at celebrity chef Siba Mtongana’s fine-dining restaurant.

Thabo Phake will represent SA in the cooking show called House of Chef when it premieres on Honey on August 13.

The 24-year-old will duke it out with Ingrid Musabe (Rwanda), Tobe Onyenyeonwu (Nigeria), Joseph Odoom (Ghana), Les Sempele (Kenya) and Kalaba Chikamba (Zambia).

DRC will have 26-year-old Ruth Buliamu and 23-year-old Merry Ziringa representing it.

“This is a career-changing opportunity for young chefs,” Mtongana said.

“During their internship at my restaurant, Siba, located in a prime spot in Cape Town, the winner will work closely with me as we explore and uplift African food to new heights in the fine-dining space.

“And let’s not forget that Cape Town is one of Africa’s culinary hubs. This is the opportunity of a lifetime for any budding chef.”

Aside from the internship at Siba The Restaurant located at The Table Bay Hotel, the winner will also walk away with R70,000 cash prize.

The show will be hosted by Ugandan TV personality Sheilah Gashumba, while Mtongana will serve as judge.

“It’s unique and ground-breaking in a number of ways,” said the show’s producer, Amor Engelbrecht.

“Not only is this the first televised cooking show of its kind, featuring young chefs from across the African continent, but it is also a fresh reality show format. This is not a remake of an international show, but a homegrown product with its own vibrancy, exciting twists and unexpected turns.”

Zinzi Velelo, Honey head of content, added: “House of Chefs is fresh and new. Not only must you cook well to stay in the competition, you also have to fight to stay in the game, and if you are voted out, you need to scramble to find a way back in.”