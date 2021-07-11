'We have to fight so our name is recognised': French champagne maker

French champagne producer Michel Drappier loves Russian customers: he sells them thousands of bottles every year, the national airline serves his brand in business class, and it was on the menu when Vladimir Putin visited France.

But Drappier worries a new Russian law on labelling imported champagne will undermine the principle he holds sacrosanct, that only champagne produced in France's Champagne region is worthy of the name.

“The word 'champagne' is magical,” Drappier, 62, said at the vineyard that has been in his family for seven generations. “We have to fight so that our name is recognised, and not diluted,” he said, standing above dusty wine cellars that date back to the 12th century.

Russia has adopted legislation which will require French producers to attach a label to the back of their bottles sold in Russia with the description “sparkling wine.”

By contrast, domestic producers of what is known in Russia as “shampanskoye” will not have to attach any such label. Shares in a leading Russian producer went up after the law came into force.