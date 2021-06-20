Cape Town and Lagos streets join Joburg's Melville on cool list, here's why

The energy of Johannesburg's residents has helped Melville's famous 7th Street take the top African spot in a ranking of the world's 30 Coolest Cities, but two other cities on the continent also make the cut.

Cape Town comes in at 22nd place and Lagos just gets in at 29th spot.

Vibey Melville takes 12th position, with Melbourne's Smith Street, Barcelona's Passeig de Sant Joan and London's South Bank in the top three positions on the list compiled by Time Out magazine.

The citation for Melville states a typical experience on 7th Street is “a discernible buzz with a whiff of quality food in the air”, where amateur artists line the pavement, “selling all sorts of eye-popping artworks”.

Main Road in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, produces SA's second gem — it is rated “just magical” with historic sea-facing homes, its tidal pool and enough restaurants “to keep you happy for days”.

Allen Avenue in Lagos, Nigeria, is by day one of the city's busiest business districts, says the magazine. “By night, it comes alive with ... revellers pouring in and out of its bars and strip clubs ... it’s very loud, a little bit frantic, and the whole area brims with history,” reads its citation.

See the other cities descriptions here

TimesLIVE