Good Life

New stories to tell for Microwave Boy

Mzimela enters new territory of digital graphic novel writing

04 June 2021 - 09:24

In the early days of SA’s migration into the YouTube space Microwave Boys became a leader of the pack. While those in front of the camera earned their own notoriety, the true star of the show was behind the scenes for most of the channel’s content, one Menzi Mzimela.

The Johannesburg native grew up a quiet child, who always found solace in creative expression. Following his successes of his YouTube channel, Anarchadium, Mzimela is venturing into new territory with a digital graphic novel titled Mount Olympus...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...