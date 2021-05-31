Mixed feelings over plastic bags
Retailers ramp up efforts to rid stores of single-use plastic bags
With retailers steadily focusing on reducing the negative impact of plastics on the environment by encouraging the use of reusable bags for shopping and in some instances eradicating plastics from till points, consumers have expressed mixed emotions about the move.
In recent years the shopping experience in some of SA's largest grocers has changed with a focus now fully on getting rid of plastics. Woolworths recently became the first retailer to scrap plastic carrier bags from its stores entirely...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.