Mixed feelings over plastic bags

Retailers ramp up efforts to rid stores of single-use plastic bags

With retailers steadily focusing on reducing the negative impact of plastics on the environment by encouraging the use of reusable bags for shopping and in some instances eradicating plastics from till points, consumers have expressed mixed emotions about the move.



In recent years the shopping experience in some of SA's largest grocers has changed with a focus now fully on getting rid of plastics. Woolworths recently became the first retailer to scrap plastic carrier bags from its stores entirely...