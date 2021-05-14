Luxury train lodge rests on a high bridge above Sabie River

Kruger Shalati offers the ultimate bush experience, on a higher level

No matter how many safari trips you have taken, there's always one thing that makes one trip unforgettable.



Recently for me, it was the experience of sleeping in a train carriage stationed on a bridge over the famous Sabie River in Skukuza, in the Kruger National Park. ..