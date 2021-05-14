Luxury train lodge rests on a high bridge above Sabie River
Kruger Shalati offers the ultimate bush experience, on a higher level
No matter how many safari trips you have taken, there's always one thing that makes one trip unforgettable.
Recently for me, it was the experience of sleeping in a train carriage stationed on a bridge over the famous Sabie River in Skukuza, in the Kruger National Park. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.