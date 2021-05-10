Holistic money education vital

Nurturing the harmony between spiritual and financial health

Money is often said to be that which makes the world go around. For others, it is perceived as the root of all evil. Money – a powerful five-letter word. While we may use it in different amounts for different things in our daily lives, how often do we pay attention to the connection between spirituality and our personal finances?



According to life coach Thembi Hama, the connection between our spiritual health and financial health should not be overlooked. And while it may be very rare for one’s financial advisor to touch on the spiritual aspect of money, the act of overlooking this connection may ultimately result in the overlooking and misunderstanding of money and all other valuable possessions in life...