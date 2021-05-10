Four easy ways to get your vehicle ready for winter

Temperatures across SA are gradually falling, and the full onset of winter is imminent. The Automobile Association (AA) says it’s important for motorists to be aware of the change in climate, and to prepare adequately for the cold months ahead.

“While people protect themselves against the elements, they often forget to protect their vehicles, which also need some added attention and protection during this time. We want to urge all motorists, in fact all road users, to heed the advice about vehicle, runner, cyclist and pedestrian safety. It’s also an opportune time to review personal security during this time, particularly as this is an often-forgotten element of being mobile,” says the AA.

Vehicle batteries are always trickier during this time, as the starter draws increased amps to crank a cold engine. Many people also forget to turn off their headlights which drains battery power. To avoid this, a battery in good working condition is essential. Remember that in cold weather a fully charged battery provides less than half the power it does in warm weather.

In addition, the following tips are suggested:

1: Batteries

Check the water (electrolyte) level

Water must cover the fluid plates and, if necessary, top it up. Use only distilled water (water that is boiled and allowed to cool). Avoid overfilling and clean any spillage.

Keep the battery clean

Clean the terminals with warm (not hot) soapy water and remove any acid or dirt build-up, which can cause the battery to self-discharge quicker.

Secure the battery

Make sure the battery is secured properly and not moving around under bonnet.

Charge the battery regularly

If you normally drive only short distances, or use your car infrequently, you may need to take a longer (one hour) drive each week to ensure the battery stays charged. Shorter trips, or excessive idling, are not enough to charge the battery, and will shorten its lifespan.

Switch off before you switch on

Switch all other devices in your vehicle off before your switch the car on. These include the air-conditioner, radio, lights, seat warmers, windscreen wipers, and demisters.