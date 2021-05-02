Just how badly do electric vehicles depreciate in SA?

Prices of pre-owned electric vehicles (EVs) on AutoTrader show some models losing significant value in the first twelve months after registration. Though this might be bad news for those who bought new, it does give a handful of shrewd buyers the opportunity to buy EVs at much reduced prices. Unfortunately, even in the pre-owned market, EVs are still priced well beyond the average motorist’s car budget.

Only four EV model ranges are available new in SA: the MINI Cooper SE, BMW i3, Jaguar I-PACE and Porsche Taycan. The Nissan LEAF is no longer available, since Nissan SA decided not to import the second-generation model. Used examples of the first-generation Nissan LEAF are hard to come by.

Because EVs sell in low volumes in SA, pre-owned price trends are slow to emerge. Yet it is possible to take a glimpse into the future of how these cars might trade.

When comparing the prices of new EVs to those in AutoTrader’s large pre-owned inventory, the BMW i3 and Mini SE display the least depreciation (see table). This is in line with used car price trends in petrol and diesel cars, where new small hatchbacks tend to maintain a bigger percentage of their value, compared with large luxury sedans and premium SUVs.