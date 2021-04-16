Sustainability never goes out of style for Craig Jacobs
Designer sees slow fashion as one way to make a difference
SA is no stranger to an abundance of talented, award-winning designers. But when it comes to adding a thoughtful and stylish approach few can hold a candle to the vibrant work of Craig Jacobs.
Named after Lake Fundudzi in Limpopo, his brand takes heritage into cognisance through its approach to fashion, especially sustainability...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.