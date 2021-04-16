Sustainability never goes out of style for Craig Jacobs

Designer sees slow fashion as one way to make a difference

SA is no stranger to an abundance of talented, award-winning designers. But when it comes to adding a thoughtful and stylish approach few can hold a candle to the vibrant work of Craig Jacobs.



Named after Lake Fundudzi in Limpopo, his brand takes heritage into cognisance through its approach to fashion, especially sustainability...