Castle Milk Stout partners with Contralesa to launch inaugural Day for the Ancestors

As a brand that aims to preserve African culture, heritage and tradition, Africa’s number one stout beer Castle Milk Stout is partnering with renowned cultural activist and Poet Laureate HRH Zolani Mkiva and The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) to officially launch Ancestors Day on May 8.

Contralesa is calling on South Africans to celebrate and observe African spirituality and its role in our lives through ceremonies and rituals that honour the ancestors.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at the Mathibela Royal Palace in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, where traditional leaders and heritage practitioners will come together under strict Covid-19 protocols to observe the day.

“The inaugural Ancestors Day is the beginning of a meaningful movement by stakeholders within the Institution of Traditional Leadership and the African heritage community. It’s a collective initiative by Castle Milk Stout and I. We recognised that our national calendar and commemorations exclude African spirituality,” says Mkiva

“This day will serve as a reminder for Africans to reflect on the role that ancestors play, while also lobbying the relevant stakeholders to include the day on the national calendar.”

Mkiva also urged South Africans at home not to be discouraged by the inability to gather at major venues but to rather gather responsibly as families and use this day to educate and impart cultural learnings, especially to the younger generation to ensure that our culture and traditions are observed for years to come.

“Castle Milk Stout is proud to partner with Contralesa in creating Ancestors Day. This initiative inspires us to embrace our heritage and challenges us to be proud of who we are and where we come from,” said Kudzi Mathibire, Castle Milk Stout brand director.

“We understand the importance of preserving our country and continent's culture, building pride and savouring the richness of who we are, therefore when we saw Contralesa’s call for such a day, we jumped at the opportunity as this is very close to our brand purpose. We encourage everyone to take part by pouring some Castle Milk Stout down for the ancestors,” says Mathibire.

Consumers can showcase how they honour their ancestors by sharing on social media using the hashtag #AncestorsDay, while they can also keep up to date with festivities by following @CastleMilkStoutSA

To mark Ancestors Day, Castle Milk Stout will be giving away one free 750ml RB with every two 500ml six packs purchased during April so you can pour out your first sip in honour of your ancestors.

This article was paid for by Castle Milk Stout.