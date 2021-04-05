These were SA’s best-selling cars in March

SA new-vehicle sales regained a semblance of pre-pandemic normality last month with 44,217 cars, commercial vehicles and trucks sold, compared to 37,359 in February.

The year started slowly with 34,784 sales in January, 13.9% lower than the 40,413 in the corresponding month of 2020.

Last month’s upsurge in sales was a substantial 31.8% increase over the 33,546 vehicles sold in March last year, when the country went into lockdown towards the end of the month and saw vehicle production and sales halted.

The industry is expected to start recapturing lost demand on its recovery path in 2021, said Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa Automotive Business Council, umbrella body of the local motor industry.

He warned that new-vehicle sales may be hampered by stock shortages of some models caused by pandemic-induced manufacturing supply chain disruptions, such as the current global shortage of semiconductors.

There were 27,330 passenger cars and 14,375 bakkies and light commercials sold last month.

The VW Polo Vivo was SA’s most popular new car with 1,913 units finding new owners in March, closely followed by the new-generation Polo on 1,831.