Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property

Homeowners living on Durban’s Berea have secured a court victory, with costly implications for the local municipality, to set aside the decision to approve plans for a neighbouring development which blocks sea and city views and casts their home of 21 years into darkness.

The court battle, launched by Pelodor and Michael Timveos, has taken more than three years and as many applications, and the two dwellings, on the neighbouring site, have almost reached completion.

In terms of a ruling by Durban high court Judge Peter Olsen, the couple have to be given notice of any future approval of plans and be given access to those plans.

“They will be entitled to make representations and these must be properly considered,” the judge ordered.

He also ordered the eThekwini Municipality to pay their costs.

The neighbouring property was owned by members of the Hassan family, who demolished the existing house and then sold it to their company Zortziko Pty Ltd.

The property is situated on a downward slope in Stephen Dlamini Road (Essenwood).

The Timveos property is situated behind it in a panhandle in Kinnord Place. The two properties share a common boundary.

In their court papers, the couple allege that the two structures were erected “in flagrant disregard of town planning controls apparently with the knowledge and in collusion with city employees”.

They said they first became alarmed when they noticed “significant excavations” which caused the collapse of the boundary wall and damage to their property.

A high court application for the plans and for an interdict stopping construction was met with fierce opposition by the company, which insisted that the still-undisclosed plans had been approved “strictly in accordance with town planning rules”.

Director Altaf Hassam, in his affidavit, said the development was for two, two-storey buildings with basements and that all spacing requirements had been met.

He said the houses would be “aesthetically pleasing” and would, in fact, enhance the property prices in the neighbourhood.

But, the Timveos' said in a later, successful interdict application, it became clear that this was not the case.

“Leaving aside the wonderful view we had previously experienced, we now have an extremely high building located illegally, within a few metres of our house. Our house is dark where previously we had natural light.”

Just before the interdict was granted, the city issued a stop work notice citing “additional areas which were not included in the plan, internal changes and that the building encroached over the building line”.

Then began the battle for the plans. The directors refused to give them access, saying they showed all entrances and exits and this would “pose a security risk”.